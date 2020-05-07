Global  

Top UK government scientist behind lockdown move breaks rules, quits

Thursday, 7 May 2020
A top UK government scientist, who was behind the country's strategy to impose strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, has resigned after a media report revealed that he broke the rules and allowed a woman he was said to be in a relationship with to visit his home during the lockdown. Professor Neil Ferguson,...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump Administration faces investigation

Trump Administration faces investigation 00:39

 The Trump Administration is facing a possible investigation into it's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Government scientist Dr. Rick Bright claims the administration failed to prepare for COVID-19.

Employment lawyer: Government must provide clear lockdown easing guidance for businesses

Employment lawyer: Government must provide clear lockdown easing guidance for businesses

With lockdown restrictions in the UK expected to be gradually lifted, there have been concerns over the lgeal implications for employers and employees alike. Employment lawyer Danielle Parsons explains..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Matt Hancock on resignation of scientific adviser

Matt Hancock on resignation of scientific adviser

Health Secretary Matt Hanock said that national lockdown rules were "for everyone," after one of the Government's key scientific advisers quit over visits from his girlfriend amid the coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Top UK government scientist quits after breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules


Indian Express

UK scientist behind lockdown quits after breaking rules

A top scientist who advised British leaders on coronavirus lockdown measures has resigned from a key government panel after admitting to breaking the country's...
News24

