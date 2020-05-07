Top UK government scientist behind lockdown move breaks rules, quits
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () A top UK government scientist, who was behind the country's strategy to impose strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, has resigned after a media report revealed that he broke the rules and allowed a woman he was said to be in a relationship with to visit his home during the lockdown. Professor Neil Ferguson,...
The Trump Administration is facing a possible investigation into it's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Government scientist Dr. Rick Bright claims the administration failed to prepare for COVID-19.
With lockdown restrictions in the UK expected to be gradually lifted, there have been concerns over the lgeal implications for employers and employees alike. Employment lawyer Danielle Parsons explains..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published