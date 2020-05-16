President Donald Trump unveils Space Force flag, claims US military will build 'super duper missile'
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () The President of the United States Donald Trump unveiled the flag for the Space Force on Friday caling it a very special moment. The ceremony took place at the Oval Office in the White House.
US President Donald Trump has touted what he calls his military's new ''Super-Duper MIssile, and says he has 'lost the flavour' for his country's trade deal with China signed in January, before the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Trump's flagging the new missile as part of his military's new branch, the US...
