President Donald Trump unveils Space Force flag, claims US military will build 'super duper missile'

Zee News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The President of the United States Donald Trump unveiled the flag for the Space Force on Friday caling it a very special moment. The ceremony took place at the Oval Office in the White House.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump touts new 'Super Duper Missile'

Trump touts new 'Super Duper Missile' 01:18

 US President Donald Trump has touted what he calls his military's new ''Super-Duper MIssile, and says he has 'lost the flavour' for his country's trade deal with China signed in January, before the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Trump's flagging the new missile as part of his military's new branch, the US...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration [Video]

Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he made a mistake with his comments about the Obama administration. Previously, McConnell said the Obama administration didn’t leave President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine [Video]

Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine

President Donald Trump said they are working with other countries to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine. According to Reuters, they are also preparing for ways to distribute the vaccine once its..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump unveils Space Force flag, Pentagon says his 'super duper' missiles are hypersonic weapons

Donald Trump described what he called a "super duper missile" under development as he unveiled the official flag for the new Space Force.
USATODAY.com

Trump, Unveiling Space Force Flag, Touts What He Calls New 'Super Duper Missile'

President Trump held a ceremony with senior defense officials to unfurl the official flag of the Space Force and boasted about what he called powerful new...
NPR

Tweets about this

conway710

ml conway It's SUPER DUPER! That's our President. Yes he is over the age of 12 but doesn't know how to act like it. Donald T… https://t.co/qkgPolPwsh 2 minutes ago

PratsAndCo

PratsAndCo RT @starsandstripes: The U.S. Space Force unveiled its service flag on Friday, when top Pentagon officials presented President Donald Trump… 3 minutes ago