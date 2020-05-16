President Donald Trump unveils Space Force flag, claims US military will build 'super duper missile'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 hours ago Trump touts new 'Super Duper Missile' 01:18 US President Donald Trump has touted what he calls his military's new ''Super-Duper MIssile, and says he has 'lost the flavour' for his country's trade deal with China signed in January, before the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Trump's flagging the new missile as part of his military's new branch, the US...