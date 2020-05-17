Eight more sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test COVID-19 positive for second time
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive a second time for the new coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected again while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier.
