Eight more sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test COVID-19 positive for second time

Zee News Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive a second time for the new coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected again while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier.
