China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
China imposes tariffs on barley, suspends beef imports from Australia after Canberra pushes for COVID-19 inquiry.
News video: China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare

China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare 02:07

 China imposes tariffs on barley, suspends beef imports from Australia after Canberra pushes for COVID-19 enquiry.

Australia's got beef with China over trade [Video]

Australia's got beef with China over trade

After Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus, trade tensions have been rising between Canberra and Beijing. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Wall Street Slides, Trump Warns China Tariffs [Video]

Wall Street Slides, Trump Warns China Tariffs

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while a profit warning from Amazon added to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Australia considers going to WTO on China barley tariffs, plays down trade war fears

Australia said it will consider challenging China's imposition of hefty anti-dumping duties on Australian barley imports at the World Trade Organization (WTO),...
Reuters India

China hits Australia with barley tariff in latest blow to relations

China added to tensions with Australia on Monday by announcing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19,...
Reuters India

