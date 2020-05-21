Global  

World Bank Says Pandemic Could Push 60 Million People into Extreme Poverty

HNGN Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
World Bank Says Pandemic Could Push 60 Million People into Extreme PovertyThe coronavirus pandemic has hurt the world economy so much that the World Bank, which grants loans and aid to developing countries, predicted that around 60 million people around the world would be forced to live in extreme poverty.
