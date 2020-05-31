Global  

The Hollywood Ripper on Trial

CBS News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Part 2: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.
"Hollywood Ripper" trial: Man accused of stabbing deaths of 3 women

The trial of an alleged serial killer known as the "Hollywood Ripper" is underway in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say Michael Gargiulo attacked four women with a...
CBS News

The Hollywood Ripper: How "48 Hours" helped crack the case

Four young women attacked, only one survivor — inside the investigation and trial of the serial, sexual thrill killer
CBS News

