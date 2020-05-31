Global  

National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armed National Guard soldiers patrolled the streets of Los Angeles early Sunday as the city began cleaning up after a night of violence that saw demonstrators clash repeatedly with officers, torch police vehicles and pillage businesses. A rare citywide curfew expired as dawn revealed broken shop windows, demolished security gates and […]
