UK drops plan to get all young children back in school before summer vacation
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () The British government on Tuesday ditched plans to have all primary school children in England return to the classroom before the summer vacation after schools voiced worries about…
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has told MPs that primary schools in England will not be able to welcome all pupils back for a month before the summer holidays. The minister said he would “work with the sector” as he confirmed the Government’s ambition to return all primary schoolchildren...