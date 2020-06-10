COVID-19 is worsening: World Health Organisation head
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () The head of the World Health Organisation warned that the new coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, even as the situation in Europe is improving. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday noted that about 75 per cent of cases reported to the WHO on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia. He said over...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The global body said new information showed they..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published