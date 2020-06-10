Global  

COVID-19 is worsening: World Health Organisation head

Mid-Day Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The head of the World Health Organisation warned that the new coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, even as the situation in Europe is improving. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday noted that about 75 per cent of cases reported to the WHO on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia. He said over...
