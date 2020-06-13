Global  

Nepal Parliament approves new map as dispute with India escalates

Al Jazeera Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
India has rejected Nepal's new map, calling it a 'unilateral act' that is not based on historical facts or evidence.
News video: Nepal's lower house passes new map which includes India's Kalapani, Lipulekh

Nepal's lower house passes new map which includes India's Kalapani, Lipulekh 01:25

 Nepal's lower houses of Parliament on June 13 passed a controversial bill which validate country's claim on Indian territory. The lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country. Nepal's Parliamentary...

