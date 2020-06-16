Trump To Pullout US Troops From Germany Until It Pays ‘Delinquent’ NATO Bills
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () US President Donald Trump has confirmed rumors he was pulling almost 10,000 troops from Germany, saying that Berlin should live up to its commitments to NATO if it wants the US soldiers to stay.
“Germany as you know is…delinquent in their payments to NATO,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, arguing that...
Germany is still awaiting confirmation from the United States that it plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from the country. According to one senior Washington official, President Donald Trump gave the order..
The German government said on Monday it had not had official confirmation from Washington of any decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw thousands of... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBC.ca
