Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK makes major breakthrough in treating COVID-19

PRAVDA Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Tedros Adan Gebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that British doctors have found a drug that helps seriously ill patients cope with coronavirus. As reported on the WHO website, the tests that were conducted in Oxford showed that the steroid dexamethasone reduces mortality among patients on mechanical ventilators by 35 percent. The UK government has already approved the use of the drug to treat COVID-19. "This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough." British doctors in Oxford conducted trials administering a dexamethasone steroid to more than 2100 patients daily during ten days. At the end of the period, it was revealed out that the death rate among Covid-19 patients on ventilators was lower by 35 percent. In addition, the number of infected patients receiving oxygen was lower by 20 percent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments 01:02

 Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on oxygen. The drug is part of the world’s biggest trial that tests existing treatments and is widely...

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Physicians Skeptical Of COVID-19 Medication Breakthrough [Video]

U.S. Physicians Skeptical Of COVID-19 Medication Breakthrough

Reports of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus has brought waves of skepticism among U.S. doctors. Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone cut COVID-19 death rates by around a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' COVID-19 drug [Video]

Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' COVID-19 drug

[NFA] A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:08Published
Coronavirus deaths could be reduced with 'breakthrough' drug [Video]

Coronavirus deaths could be reduced with 'breakthrough' drug

A steroid readily available in NHS hospitals could help cut deaths from Covid-19, with scientists hailing the drug as a "major breakthrough" in the fight against the disease. Dexamethasone, an..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Dexamethasone touted as 'major breakthrough' in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients

 However, the drug seems to have no effect on COVID-19 patents who did not require ventilator support.
DNA

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is...
Reuters India

'Major breakthrough': UK researchers find drug that cuts Covid death rate

 Giving low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this