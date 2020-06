Racism allegation: Blanchet wants Singh to apologize or face 'severe' consequence Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet hopes Jagmeet Singh will apologize after the NDP leader accused a Bloc MP of being a racist in the House of Commons. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this