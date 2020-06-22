Global  

US moves to restrict Chinese media outlets as ‘propaganda’

Seattle Times Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday that it is designating the U.S. operations of four Chinese media outlets as “foreign missions” in an action that could force some of their journalists to leave the country and further worsen diplomatic relations. State Department officials said the four organizations are essentially mouthpieces for the Chinese […]
