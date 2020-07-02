Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas – Analysis Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Julianne Geiger



Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz claimed last week that the Kingdom will be the world's biggest hydrocarbon producer "even" in 2050.



