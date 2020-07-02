Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas – AnalysisBy Julianne Geiger

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz claimed last week that the Kingdom will be the world's biggest hydrocarbon producer "even" in 2050.

"I can assure that Saudi Arabia will not only be the last producer, but Saudi Arabia will produce every molecule of hydrocarbon and it will put it to good use...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Saudi Arabia to impose 'painful' austerity measures, triple VAT [Video]

Saudi Arabia to impose 'painful' austerity measures, triple VAT

Spending cuts come amid a plunge in oil prices that are hurting the government's finances.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
Saudi announces new austerity drive [Video]

Saudi announces new austerity drive

Kingdom to triple VAT, halt monthly handout payments in tough measures amid low oil prices and virus-led economic slump.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

 Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz claimed last week that the Kingdom will be the world’s biggest hydrocarbon producer “even” in 2050. “I...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this