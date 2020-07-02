Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ralph Nader: Trump And Pence Need To Step Aside For Professional Pandemic Scientists And Managers – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Ralph Nader: Trump And Pence Need To Step Aside For Professional Pandemic Scientists And Managers – OpEdMajor changes in society can be accomplished by a fast-emerging, broad-based civic jolt so obvious and persuasive that it overwhelms the entrenched powers. The most urgent job is for people to organize to get Trump and Pence to step aside from their bungling, making-matters-worse mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why America Isn't 'All In This Together' Anymore [Video]

Why America Isn't 'All In This Together' Anymore

Throughout the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the US, it's often been said 'We're all in this together.' But according to Business Insider, Americans don't feel that's true anymore. And that's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe [Video]

Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe

From Donald Trump’s remark on America ‘largely through’ Covid-19 to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe at Centre, here are the top ten updates on the pandemic. The US president said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:34Published
Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump went to play golf for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, Trump visited the Trump National Golf Club in the Washington suburbs. The last time he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this