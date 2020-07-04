Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: 18-year-old's DIY COVID-19-themed prom dress goes viral

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus Outbreak: 18-year-old's DIY COVID-19-themed prom dress goes viralPeyton Manker, a student from Illinois, has been making waves on social media for designing a one-of-a-kind prom dress. Her mum, Suzy, shared photos of a dress she created single-handedly, using 41 rolls of duct-tape for the Stuck at Prom contest. The competition challenges those graduating high-school to make their own prom...
0
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: These Prom Dresses And Tuxes... Are Made From Duck Brand Duct Tape

These Prom Dresses And Tuxes... Are Made From Duck Brand Duct Tape 00:57

 These are finalists of a competition to make prom attire out of Duck Brand Duct Tape. Despite the coronavirus lockdown putting a halt to traditional end of school year dances, the Duck Brand's 20th annual 'Stuck At Prom' scholarship contest is going ahead. The company is giving away $20,000 in cash...

