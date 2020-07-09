Harvard, MIT sue ICE to protect int'l students from 'illegal' rules

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule



Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule The universities sued the administration due to its guidance preventing foreign students from staying in the U.S. if they're.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 23 hours ago Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid



From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39 Published 2 days ago ICE rules on F1 students



UNLV is responding to the new rule from ICE, which will require international students studying in the US to leave the country if their college switches to online classes in the fall. The Nevada System.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this