Harvard, MIT sue ICE to protect int'l students from 'illegal' rules

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Harvard, MIT sue ICE to protect int'l students from 'illegal' rulesHarvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over new guidelines barring foreign students from remaining in America if their universities switched to online-only classes in the Fall.

News video: Harvard and MIT Sue ICE After Order That Force Int’l Students to Leave the Country If They’re Taking Online Classes

 Harvard and MIT are taking on the Trump Administration...suing ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

