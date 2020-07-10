Donald Trump Jr. Shares Unsupported Claim that ‘Democrats’ Vandalized Statue
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Donald Trump Jr. has shared a viral meme that makes the unsupported claim that a statue of abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass in Rochester, New York, was torn down by “Democrats.” Police have made no arrests, and are "still looking into" who committed the vandalism.
The post Donald Trump Jr. Shares Unsupported Claim that 'Democrats' Vandalized Statue appeared first on FactCheck.org.
