Kim Jong-un’s Sister Under Fire for Breaching North Korean Protocol on International Media Material Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Hermit Kingdom is known for its strict rules regarding viewing, reading, and listening to content provided by international media and those who are caught breaching the protocol are punished. However, it seems that the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, has given his sister, Kim Yo Jong special treatment after she revealed that she has been watching US Independence day videos on DVD.


