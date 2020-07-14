Global  
 

Kim Jong-un’s Sister Under Fire for Breaching North Korean Protocol on International Media Material

HNGN Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Kim Jong-un’s Sister Under Fire for Breaching North Korean Protocol on International Media MaterialThe Hermit Kingdom is known for its strict rules regarding viewing, reading, and listening to content provided by international media and those who are caught breaching the protocol are punished. However, it seems that the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, has given his sister, Kim Yo Jong special treatment after she revealed that she has been watching US Independence day videos on DVD.
