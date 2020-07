Judge Halts Federal Execution Over Mental Competence Concerns Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA judge has halted a federal execution because of concerns that the inmate is suffering from dementia.



Wesley Ira Purkey was set to be put to death Wednesday, but a U.S. district judge imposed two injunctions to stop it just hours ahead of the scheduled time.



