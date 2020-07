You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans have no plans of giving up their at-home workout routines for the gym



Three in five Americans believe gyms will become a thing of the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans found going to a gym is becoming more and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 13 hours ago How city mayors are taking action on climate change | Eric Garcetti



"If you change your city, you're changing the world," says Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles and chair of C40 Cities, a network of the world's megacities committed to tackling the climate crisis. He.. Credit: TED Duration: 28:56 Published 1 day ago UN Report Shows Earth Spiralling Towards Full-Blown Climate Crisis



After having the warmest five years and warmest decade on record, a new report from the World Meteorological Organization shows the planet is likely to heat up by at least 1.8°F above pre-industrial.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier, study says Nearly impossible without man-made global warming, this year's freak Siberian heat wave is producing climate change's most flagrant footprint of extreme weather,...

CBC.ca 13 hours ago





Tweets about this