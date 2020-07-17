Global  
 

Australia posts record daily rise in coronavirus cases

Al Jazeera Friday, 17 July 2020
Surge in outbreak in state of Victoria prompts tightening of distancing restrictions in neighbouring New South Wales.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases 00:51

 WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world. That number marks the first time single-day infections have exceeded a quarter-million, according to the health agency. The...

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 140,000 [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 140,000

Chris Martinez reports 41 states and Washington, DC are seeing a rise in daily cases.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18Published
WHO reports record rise in coronavirus cases [Video]

WHO reports record rise in coronavirus cases

The World Health Organisation on Saturday reported nearly 260,000 new cases of coronavirus across the world - a record rise for the second day in a row. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day [Video]

U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day

America's coronavirus crisis has taken a turn for the worse with more than 77,000 new cases reported, beating the old single-day record by nearly 10,000. The daily death toll is more than 900,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:20Published

WHO reports new record daily rise in cases

 The WHO has reported 71,484 new coronavirus cases in the US, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa in the past day.
SBS

WHO reports record daily rise in global coronavirus cases

 The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.
Khaleej Times

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High In US

 After a brief lull, daily coronavirus cases in the United States again surged past 60000 and reached the highest point Tuesday. With 66,870 additional infections...
RTTNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBC.ca

