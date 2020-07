Zarif Says Parliament To Be Fully Informed Of Iran-China Deal Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Parliament will by no means be kept in the dark about the country’s 25-year cooperation agreement with China.



In an interview with ICANA on Thursday, Zarif said when the negotiations between Tehran and Beijing about the cooperation agreement reach the final stage and if... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this