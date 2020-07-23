Global  
 

South China Sea: Australian warships reportedly 'confronted' by Chinese Navy

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
South China Sea: Australian warships reportedly 'confronted' by Chinese NavyAustralian warships sailing near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea have been confronted by the Chinese Navy, the ABC reports.The Australian Defence Force joint task group consisting of five ships was travelling...
