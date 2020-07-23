South China Sea: Australian warships reportedly 'confronted' by Chinese Navy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters



U.S. rhetoric is heating up on the South China Sea, a constant source of friction between China and five of its neighbours. Megan Revell unpicks the issue. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:52 Published 6 days ago Police officers feed rare Steller sea lion found on north Chinese coast



Police officer in China fed a Steller sea lion, a near-threatened species, with fish after spotting it on the coast of northern China on July 13. The rare sighting video, filmed in the city of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:19 Published 6 days ago South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA



The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this