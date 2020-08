Pupils who shared photos of packed corridor of maskless Georgia students suspended Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

'Wearing a mask is a personal choice, and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them', superintendent insists πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Georgia Schools Reopen With Packed Hallways, Students Catching COVID



Reopened schools in Georgia’s Paulding and Cherokee counties drew negative attention this week. Viral photos showed students packing hallways with little regard for social distancing or.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this