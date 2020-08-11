Elijah McClain Family Sues City Of Aurora, Police And Paramedics
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Watch VideoElijah McClain's family is suing over his death in police custody. The federal civil rights lawsuit names the city of Aurora, Colorado, as well as some police officers and paramedics involved.
In a statement released by the family attorney, the McClain family says, "We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand...
The City of Aurora has ordered a review of the Aurora Police Department, including an external, independent investigation of the Elijah McClain case. The announcement of the review comes on the same day that the McClain family announced a federal lawsuit filed against Aurora, the Aurora Police...