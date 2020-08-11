Elijah McClain Family Sues City Of Aurora, Police And Paramedics Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

In a statement released by the family attorney, the McClain family says, "We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand


