Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elijah McClain Family Sues City Of Aurora, Police And Paramedics

Newsy Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Elijah McClain Family Sues City Of Aurora, Police And ParamedicsWatch VideoElijah McClain's family is suing over his death in police custody. The federal civil rights lawsuit names the city of Aurora, Colorado, as well as some police officers and paramedics involved.

In a statement released by the family attorney, the McClain family says, "We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Aurora Orders Review Of Police Department Policy, Elijah McClain Case

Aurora Orders Review Of Police Department Policy, Elijah McClain Case 00:17

 The City of Aurora has ordered a review of the Aurora Police Department, including an external, independent investigation of the Elijah McClain case. The announcement of the review comes on the same day that the McClain family announced a federal lawsuit filed against Aurora, the Aurora Police...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death [Video]

Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death

The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and others in the death of the 23-year-old. It's been nearly a year since he died after an altercation with police.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:23Published
Colorado Attorney General's Office Launches Investigation Into Aurora Police Department [Video]

Colorado Attorney General's Office Launches Investigation Into Aurora Police Department

Attorney General Phil Weiser has launched an investigation into the Aurora Police Department. This investigation is separate from the state investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published
Cincinnati police officer sues over being ‘portrayed as a white supremacist' [Video]

Cincinnati police officer sues over being ‘portrayed as a white supremacist'

A Cincinnati police officer filed a lawsuit against several people, alleging they falsely portrayed him as a racist and white supremacist after he made a gesture at city hall.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Elijah McClain Family Sues Cops, City of Aurora for Wrongful Death

 The family of Elijah McClain is going after the city of Aurora and 13 of its police officers, claiming they're all to blame for his 2019 death. McClain's parents...
TMZ.com

Family of Elijah McClain Sues Aurora Police Over His Death

 Mr. McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died last summer after the police in Aurora, Colo., restrained him with a chokehold that has since been banned.
NYTimes.com

Parents of Elijah McClain, Black man who died after Colorado officers put him in chokehold, sues cops and first responders

 The family of a young Black man who died after police in Aurora, Colo., put him in a chokehold and paramedics injected him with ketamine filed a federal civil...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

CathrynLSmith2

DancesWithMyWolf RT @kylegriffin1: AURORA, Colo. (AP) -- Family of Elijah McClain, Black man who died last year after officers put him in chokehold, sues su… 6 minutes ago

mvgal92691

Patricia Ann Kopp voting for Biden🍩 🗳📚💯❗️🥀 'A beautiful young man': Elijah McClain family sues over his death in Colorado police custody https://t.co/AxasqLMq3f 7 minutes ago

Nancy50531554

Nancy RT @blmatlantaga: Elijah McClain Family Sues Cops, City of Aurora for Wrongful Death https://t.co/g5LnaXgQmx via @TMZ ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER 9 minutes ago