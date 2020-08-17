New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern delays election after coronavirus return
Monday, 17 August 2020 () New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday delayed New Zealand's looming election by four weeks to October 17 after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning.
Ardern was under pressure from political opponents and her coalition partners to shift the original September 19 vote after COVID-19 was detected in...
[NFA] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's biggest city on Friday in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, sticking with a "go early, go hard" approach she said has proven effective. Libby Hogan reports.
