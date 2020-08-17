Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern delays election after coronavirus return

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday delayed New Zealand's looming election by four weeks to October 17 after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning.

Ardern was under pressure from political opponents and her coalition partners to shift the original September 19 vote after COVID-19 was detected in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand extends its lockdown

New Zealand extends its lockdown 01:36

 [NFA] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's biggest city on Friday in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, sticking with a "go early, go hard" approach she said has proven effective. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NY COVID-19 test count hits 7 million; 6 deaths Saturday [Video]

NY COVID-19 test count hits 7 million; 6 deaths Saturday

New York says the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive remained below 1% for a ninth consecutive day Saturday.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:16Published
Team Smoothy jump to the top of the NZ Winter Games leaderboard [Video]

Team Smoothy jump to the top of the NZ Winter Games leaderboard

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE NEW ZEALAND WINTER GAMES FREERIDE EVENT SHOWS: CARDRONA, NEW ZEALAND (AUGUST 15, 2020) (QUATTRO MEDIA - ACCESS ALL) 1. VIEW OF MOUNTAIN 2. MEN'S SNOWBOARD WINNER RONAN

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:03Published
COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

 Jacinda Ardern has postponed September's election until October following new coronavirus cases.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBSWorldNewsJapan TodayNYTimes.comCBS NewsDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

LuisPabloAngel

LUIS PABLO DEL ANGEL RT @QuickTake: “I have decided on balance to move the election by 4 weeks to the 17th October.” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed… 43 seconds ago

erol_antz

Erol-antony McKenzie RT @Independent: New Zealand delays election amid fresh coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/LJE68LbZaY 1 minute ago

WQingxian

Sage Grass Should the five-eyes condemn the “delay of democratic process”? Pompeo and Raab, it is your chance of criticise thi… https://t.co/LQ00pxP0Y4 2 minutes ago

Jacbo45

Jac RT @AlistairHaimes: Quite a different reception in the media than when Trump suggested the same. New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays electi… 2 minutes ago

abramson1234

Brenda Abramson 🇺🇸 RT @washingtonpost: New Zealand delays election because of new coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/uVyoxoGsbl 4 minutes ago

GoodeAmbrose

Ambrose Goode RT @business: BREAKING: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed the general election by four weeks until Oct. 17 https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

mcduff_tim

The Keeper of the Cane New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears - BBC News https://t.co/T0FCPZPAn2 5 minutes ago

bmijland

Bart Mijland 🌿🏳️‍🌈🗣 New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears - They didn’t think to take Corona into account… https://t.co/WP6WgvWxX8 5 minutes ago