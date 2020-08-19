'Is that such a bad thing?': Trump willing to help QAnon conspiracy theorists 'save the world' from cannibals and paedophiles

Global  
 

Donald Trump today gave new hope to QAnon conspiracy theorists that believe he is waging a secret war against a deep state of paedophile cannibals. Asked at his daily press conference what he things about the QAnon movement, the president said he didn't know much about it other than they "like him very much, which I appreciate". At the crux of the theory is the belief that the president is secretly saving the world from a satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals. When asked if that was something he was behind, Mr Trump said he was willing to put himself "out there" to save the world. "Well I haven't heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing? You know, if I can help save the world from some problems, I'm willing to do it, I'm willing to put myself out there," Mr Trump said. "And we are actually, we're saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone the rest of the world would follow."
