Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Arrives At Berlin Hospital

Newsy Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived at a Berlin hospital after a suspected poisoning. The German non-governmental organization that facilitated the airlift reports he is in "stable condition."

Doctors haven't formally confirmed he was poisoned. The hospital says it is carrying out an "extensive...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Navalny carried out on stretcher

Navalny carried out on stretcher 00:28

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is carried off a plane on a stretcher with suspected poisoning.

