Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Arrives At Berlin Hospital
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Watch VideoRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived at a Berlin hospital after a suspected poisoning. The German non-governmental organization that facilitated the airlift reports he is in "stable condition."
Doctors haven't formally confirmed he was poisoned. The hospital says it is carrying out an "extensive...
