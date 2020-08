News24.com | Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 23.5m, New Zealand extends lockdown and Bali bans foreign tourists Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

More than 23.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 808 476 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this