Typhoon Maysak pummels South Korea, ship goes missing in rough waters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Heavy rain brought by Typhoon Maysak drenches children's playground in South Korea



Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:09 Published 20 hours ago Typhoon Maysak causes choppy seas off coast of Okinawa, Japan



Waves crash into a beach in Okinawa, Japan, this morning as Typhoon Maysak, causes choppy seas in the area. The typhoon moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu... Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:15 Published 21 hours ago Strong winds batter Jeju as Typhoon Maysak approaches South Korea



Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:18 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this