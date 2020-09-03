Global  
 

Typhoon Maysak pummels South Korea, ship goes missing in rough waters

Zee News Thursday, 3 September 2020
A powerful typhoon ripped through South Korea's southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 270,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead.
 Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu. Forecasters said the storm had...

