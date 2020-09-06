Iran: Transfer Of Death Row Protester To Unknown Location Raises Concern Of Early Execution Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Death row Iranian protester Navid Afkari was transferred to an unknown location while his two brothers were beaten and transferred as punishment. The Afkari family has been outspoken in shedding light on the regime’s grossly unfair judicial proceedings. The transfer has sparked fears of Navid’s execution due to the regime’s... Death row Iranian protester Navid Afkari was transferred to an unknown location while his two brothers were beaten and transferred as punishment. The Afkari family has been outspoken in shedding light on the regime’s grossly unfair judicial proceedings. The transfer has sparked fears of Navid’s execution due to the regime’s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations



Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:53 Published on August 18, 2020 The 8th Death Row Inmate in California Has Died From Suspected Coronavirus-Related Complications



Coronavirus spreading in prisons across the country is a major concern. And in California, an 8th death row inmate has died of what appears to be complications from COVID-19. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:46 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this

