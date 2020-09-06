Global  
 

Iran: Transfer Of Death Row Protester To Unknown Location Raises Concern Of Early Execution

Eurasia Review Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Iran: Transfer Of Death Row Protester To Unknown Location Raises Concern Of Early ExecutionDeath row Iranian protester Navid Afkari was transferred to an unknown location while his two brothers were beaten and transferred as punishment. The Afkari family has been outspoken in shedding light on the regime’s grossly unfair judicial proceedings. The transfer has sparked fears of Navid’s execution due to the regime’s...
