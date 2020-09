‘Inventing The Individual: The Origins Of Western Liberalism’ – Book Review Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In his monumental book, Inventing the Individual: The Origins of Western Liberalism (Penguin, hardcover 2014; Harvard University Press, paperback 2017), American-born, British intellectual historian Sir Larry Siedentop (Keble College, Oxford University) argues that Western “classical liberalism” has been the child of... In his monumental book, Inventing the Individual: The Origins of Western Liberalism (Penguin, hardcover 2014; Harvard University Press, paperback 2017), American-born, British intellectual historian Sir Larry Siedentop (Keble College, Oxford University) argues that Western “classical liberalism” has been the child of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this