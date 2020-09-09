|
President Trump To Announce A Further Troop Reduction In Middle East
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is expected to announce a further troop reduction in Iraq Wednesday.
He's also expected to announce troop reductions in Afghanistan in the coming days.
Both moves have been in the making for a while. There are more than 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq. The U.S. military went to Iraq in 2014 to...
