President Trump To Announce A Further Troop Reduction In Middle East

Newsy Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
President Trump To Announce A Further Troop Reduction In Middle EastWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump is expected to announce a further troop reduction in Iraq Wednesday.

He's also expected to announce troop reductions in Afghanistan in the coming days.

Both moves have been in the making for a while. There are more than 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq. The U.S. military went to Iraq in 2014 to...
