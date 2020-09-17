Global  
 

Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Released From The Hospital

Newsy Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Released From The HospitalWatch VideoOne of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies injured in an ambush shooting has now been released from the hospital.

The 24-year-old deputy was shot by a gunman as he sat in his squad car with his partner. The department said he was released Wednesday but has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

The...
