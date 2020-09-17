Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Released From The Hospital Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Watch VideoOne of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies injured in an ambush shooting has now been released from the hospital.



The 24-year-old deputy was shot by a gunman as he sat in his squad car with his partner. The department said he was released Wednesday but has a long road of recovery ahead of him.



The...


