Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 2020 Informed & Eligible Report

Newsy Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The 2020 Informed & Eligible ReportWatch VideoAlmost every month in 2020 has given us a reason to stay glued to our TV screens, and it’s not for season recaps of The Bachelor or college football re-runs. As we all seek to understand the latest headlines – the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming election, a fluctuating stock market, foreign interference with our...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate 01:15

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

£59m funding for Scotland's culture sector announced [Video]

£59m funding for Scotland's culture sector announced

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £59m package of support for the culture and heritage sectors, which comes from the £97m given to the Scottish government through the Barnett..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published
Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation [Video]

Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published
Daily Dividend Report: PKI,UPS,CB,SCI,ASH [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: PKI,UPS,CB,SCI,ASH

Parkland announces that a dividend of $0.1012 per share will be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Inspector General Slams FEMA Over Repeatedly Flooded Homes

 At least 37,000 homes in the U.S. have flooded multiple times. The people who own them are eligible for federal help, but a new report finds that FEMA often...
NPR

About 9 million people are likely to miss out on a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check due to a lack of updated government records

 The GAO said in a report that those who are eligible but might miss out are "outside of the tax system" and are likely "very low-income."
Business Insider


Tweets about this