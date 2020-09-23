What We Know About The Last Moments Of Breonna Taylor's Life
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Watch VideoOn March 13, when Louisville police officers came to her apartment door with a search warrant and a battering ram, Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old emergency room technician.
It was after midnight. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in the bedroom when Walker said he heard pounding on the apartment door....
A grand jury has indicted Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison in the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor. Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses..
