What We Know About The Last Moments Of Breonna Taylor's Life Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Watch VideoOn March 13, when Louisville police officers came to her apartment door with a search warrant and a battering ram, Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old emergency room technician.



It was after midnight. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in the bedroom when Walker said he heard pounding on the apartment door.... Watch VideoOn March 13, when Louisville police officers came to her apartment door with a search warrant and a battering ram, Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old emergency room technician.It was after midnight. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in the bedroom when Walker said he heard pounding on the apartment door. 👓 View full article

