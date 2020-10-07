US Indicts Two British Members Of Islamic State ‘Beatles’
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 (
20 minutes ago) By Masood Farivar
Two alleged members of Islamic State's once notorious hostage-taking cell dubbed "The Beatles" are in the United States to stand trial, U.S. officials said Wednesday.
The two men, Alexanda Amon Kotey, 36, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, were transferred on Wednesday to the U.S. from Iraq where they were ...
