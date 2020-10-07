US Indicts Two British Members Of Islamic State ‘Beatles’ Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

By Masood Farivar



Two alleged members of Islamic State's once notorious hostage-taking cell dubbed "The Beatles" are in the United States to stand trial, U.S. officials said Wednesday.



