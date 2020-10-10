Hurricane Delta Weakens But Flooding Threatens Mississippi, Tennessee Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Watch VideoFlash flood warnings have been issued for Mississippi River Valley communities that are home 5 million people. This is after Hurricane Delta made landfall with wind speeds of over 100 mph.



The Category 2 hurricane hit near Creole, Louisiana Friday. Now that state's seen over a foot of rain, with some areas getting... Watch VideoFlash flood warnings have been issued for Mississippi River Valley communities that are home 5 million people. This is after Hurricane Delta made landfall with wind speeds of over 100 mph.The Category 2 hurricane hit near Creole, Louisiana Friday. Now that state's seen over a foot of rain, with some areas getting 👓 View full article

