Hurricane Delta Weakens But Flooding Threatens Mississippi, Tennessee

Newsy Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta Weakens But Flooding Threatens Mississippi, TennesseeWatch VideoFlash flood warnings have been issued for Mississippi River Valley communities that are home 5 million people. This is after Hurricane Delta made landfall with wind speeds of over 100 mph.

The Category 2 hurricane hit near Creole, Louisiana Friday. Now that state's seen over a foot of rain, with some areas getting...
