Hurricane Delta Weakens But Flooding Threatens Mississippi, Tennessee
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoFlash flood warnings have been issued for Mississippi River Valley communities that are home 5 million people. This is after Hurricane Delta made landfall with wind speeds of over 100 mph.
The Category 2 hurricane hit near Creole, Louisiana Friday. Now that state's seen over a foot of rain, with some areas getting...
