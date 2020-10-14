Israel High Court Rejects Ban On Arms Sales To Azerbaijan As ‘Lacking Evidence’ Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Israel's High Court of Justice on Monday, October 13 rejected a petition to ban arms sales to Azerbaijan as "lacking evidence" to justify a hearing on whether they have been used for war crimes against Armenia, The Jerusalem Post reports.



