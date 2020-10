You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years



The company is on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to the red planet in 2024 via its Starship rocket. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:04 Published 4 days ago Jeff Bezos wants people living in these space colonies



Jeff Bezos wants people living in these space colonies. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 02:52 Published 3 weeks ago Jeff Bezos' space colony vision



Jeff Bezos' space colony vision Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate Duration: 02:51 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this