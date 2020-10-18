U.K. COVID-19 Restrictions Tighten As Europe Sees Spike In Cases
1 week ago) As coronavirus infections spike in Europe, the U.K., which has the highest death toll among European countries, is imposing new restrictions in an effort to avoid a nationwide lockdown.
Countries across Europe have announced new restrictions after daily coronavirus cases on the continent passed 150,000.
