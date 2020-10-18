Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K. COVID-19 Restrictions Tighten As Europe Sees Spike In Cases

NPR Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
As coronavirus infections spike in Europe, the U.K., which has the highest death toll among European countries, is imposing new restrictions in an effort to avoid a nationwide lockdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Europe sees new COVID restrictions

Europe sees new COVID restrictions 02:21

 Countries across Europe have announced new restrictions after daily coronavirus cases on the continent passed 150,000.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge [Video]

Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge

As daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force [Video]

Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force

Ireland is facing the toughest set of restrictions for six weeks as it entersa second lockdown. The entire country moved to the highest level ofrestrictions under the Government’s five-tiered..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
New COVID-19 records across Europe as restrictions reimposed [Video]

New COVID-19 records across Europe as restrictions reimposed

European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Millions in Europe enter tough new coronavirus restrictions amid a 'very concerning' spike in cases

 Cases of COVID-19 in Europe have been soaring beyond levels seen in the first wave earlier this year.
SBS

Several countries in Europe impose new lockdowns amid COVID-19 resurgence

 A spike in coronavirus infections is forcing some countries in Europe to implement new lockdowns and restrictions. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab...
CBS News


Tweets about this