The Dark Side Of Governor Newsom’s Gas-Powered Vehicle Ban – OpEd Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

California Governor Newsom has convinced himself that green EV’s made from “fairy dust” must replace those dirty gas-powered vehicles. Sharing a few realities of the darker side of his fairy dust beliefs may burst his bubble.



Let us get some of the bad news out of the way first. The following is a partial list of items... California Governor Newsom has convinced himself that green EV’s made from “fairy dust” must replace those dirty gas-powered vehicles. Sharing a few realities of the darker side of his fairy dust beliefs may burst his bubble.Let us get some of the bad news out of the way first. The following is a partial list of items 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California to Phase out New Gas-Powered Car Sales by 2035



California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the state’s latest initiative to combat climate change. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on September 25, 2020 California Governor Gavin Newsom looks to phase-out gas-powered cars



California Governor Gavin Newsom took a bold stance on climate change Wednesday, announcing his plan phase out gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:17 Published on September 24, 2020

Tweets about this