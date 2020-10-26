Global  
 

Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats' COVID-19 testing plan

Japan Today Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the White House has refused to sign on to Democratic lawmakers' plan for a national coronavirus testing strategy, despite earlier public…
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority 00:33

 Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with CNN on Sunday. Additionally, Pelosi said Democrats must win back the Senate majority, which...

Pelosi Says WH Rejecting Democrats' COVID-19 Testing Plan

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the White House has refused to sign on to Democratic lawmakers' plan for a national coronavirus testing strategy,...
Newsmax

Pelosi rips into the Trump administration over virus testing as the odds of coronavirus relief before the election dwindle

 Democrats seek $2.2 trillion in federal spending while the White House has offered nearly $1.9 trillion. Both sides want $1,200 stimulus checks.
Business Insider


