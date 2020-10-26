Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats' COVID-19 testing plan
Monday, 26 October 2020 () House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the White House has refused to sign on to Democratic lawmakers' plan for a national coronavirus testing strategy, despite earlier public…
Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with CNN on Sunday. Additionally, Pelosi said Democrats must win back the Senate majority, which...