You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Irvine residents evacuate as Silverado Fire continues to grow



Residents in Irvine, California were forced to evacuate on Monday (October 26) because of the Silverado Fire. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 7 hours ago An up-close look at the Silverado Canyon Fire



The Silverado Canyon Fire in Orange County, California has spread to 7,200 acres as of October 26, and 90,000 residents in Irvine were forced to evacuate. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 12 hours ago Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California



A brush fire that exploded in Orange County Monday amid peak fire conditions left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area. Credit: KTLA Duration: 03:11 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this