Reforestation Plans In Africa Could Go Awry Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The state of mature ecosystems must be taken into account before launching massive reforestation plans in sub-Saharan Africa, according to geo-ecologist Julie Aleman, a visiting researcher in the geography department of Université de Montréal.



"The biomes of the region we studied, which includes all the countries south of... The state of mature ecosystems must be taken into account before launching massive reforestation plans in sub-Saharan Africa, according to geo-ecologist Julie Aleman, a visiting researcher in the geography department of Université de Montréal."The biomes of the region we studied, which includes all the countries south of 👓 View full article