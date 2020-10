Redbird Rants Tony La Russa is back in the dugout, but not with the Cardinals. Say hello to your new Chicago White Sox manager. https://t.co/cQGDUNt19X 2 minutes ago

G O RT @mlbtraderumors: Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is back in the dugout and back with the #WhiteSox https://t.co/XxDVFO786u https://t.co/cY64… 14 minutes ago

MLB Trade Rumors Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is back in the dugout and back with the #WhiteSox https://t.co/XxDVFO786u https://t.co/cY64FSlyls 27 minutes ago

RIP Lou and Gibby RT @bridgetmmulcahy: Congrats to Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa on returning to the dugout to manage the White Sox. He learned so much… 30 minutes ago

EJ News Tony La Russa back in the dugout as White Sox manager after 9-year hiatus https://t.co/mgbf1oz9X2 34 minutes ago

Dr. James Scott, Jr. Tony La Russa back in the dugout as White Sox manager after 9-year hiatus https://t.co/4kX8oDWMQT 45 minutes ago

Ryan Gaydos Tony La Russa back in the dugout as White Sox manager after 9-year hiatus https://t.co/ixCxfSrZbh 51 minutes ago