Affordable Care Act Enrollment Begins Days Ahead Of Election

Newsy Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Affordable Care Act Enrollment Begins Days Ahead Of ElectionWatch VideoAmidst a pandemic and a contested election — enrollment in health care offered by the Affordable Care Act began Sunday.

The ACA's enrollment is coming during a turbulent time. Many Americans have lost their company health insurance after the coronavirus pandemic left them unemployed.

The enrollment is also...
