Affordable Care Act Enrollment Begins Days Ahead Of Election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People care about the election in varying degrees



People care about the election in varying degrees Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:06 Published 2 days ago I Lost My Job 3 Months After Being Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer—And I’m Terrified the ACA Will Be Struck Down



Right now, it's the only affordable health care option for people with preexisting conditions, like me. Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago How Trump Plotted To Kill Obamacare



President Donald Trump has continuously touted his plan to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. He has yet to put forth any legitimate legislation to take its place, despite his repeated.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 04:20 Published 1 week ago