Federal judge orders USPS to rush delivery of mail ballots as deadlines near

Upworthy Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep facilities for remaining mail ballots and rush...
