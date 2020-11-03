Federal judge orders USPS to rush delivery of mail ballots as deadlines near

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge blocks 'politically motivated' USPS changes



A federal judge has blocked controversial changes to the United States postal service, saying they were "a politically motivated attack" that had slowed the nation's mail and likely would slow the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45 Published on September 18, 2020 USPS Chief Has 99 Problems And A Possible Felony Charge Is One



US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery. The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published on September 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Federal judge orders USPS to sweep facilities to make sure no mail-in ballots are left behind As Election Day deadlines loom, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the USPS to sweep facilities and rush-deliver ballots in battleground states.

Business Insider



Judge Orders USPS To Take 'Extraordinary Measures' To Deliver Ballots Watch VideoAs Election Day quickly approaches, a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to take "extraordinary measures" to deliver ballots on...

